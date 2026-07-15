/Watching films and attending concerts may help you age better, says new study

Do you love going out to watch movies and attend concerts with friends? Going to the cinema, theatre, concerts, museums and art galleries on a regular basis could mean more than just enjoyment, a recent study has found. A new study by researchers in Japan has said older adults who regularly engage in cultural activities appear to have a younger physiological age.

The research was published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, and it reveals that remaining socially and culturally engaged may contribute to healthier ageing.

What is physiological age?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Unlike chronological age, which just counts the years a person has lived, physiological age shows the condition of the body's systems. It is considered a stronger indicator of disease risk and premature mortality.

Also Read: Prince Harry loses privacy invasion lawsuit against newspaper

The researchers analysed the data from 1,899 adults aged 50 and above who were part of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. Participants reported how often they visited cinemas, museums or art galleries, and attended theatre performances, concerts, or the opera. Based on the frequency of participation, they received a cultural engagement score ranging from 0 to 15.

To estimate physiological age, researchers combined measurements from 10 health indicators, including body mass index, grip strength, walking speed, lung function, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, haemoglobin, glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c), and fibrinogen.

What does the research say

The findings revealed that participants who engaged in cultural activities at least once every few months had an average physiological age of 66.9 years. Those who participated less often recorded an average physiological age of 69.9 years, a gap of around three years.

"We now have more robust evidence for the connection between cultural engagement and a lower physiological age," Yasuke Matsuyama, a public health specialist at the Institute of Science in Tokyo, who led the study, told The Telegraph.

Also Read: Manish Malhotra makes his debut at Paris Couture Week 2026

According to the researchers, several factors may explain the link. "Cultural engagement is modifiable, and thus, it can serve as an effective intervention point for healthy longevity."

They further added, "Notably, the impact can be comparable to frequent physical activity."