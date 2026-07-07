/AI is always listening, but can it replace a therapist? Experts weigh in

In today's world, many people find it easier to reach out to an AI chatbot instead of a friend. Even at odd hours, it responds within seconds, asks how you are feeling, and offers words of comfort. But is it right to rely on a virtual companion instead of waiting for your next therapy session?

Artificial intelligence is changing the way people seek help, making mental health-related info more accessible. But can it replace actual therapy and the human connection? WION reached out to experts to understand where AI can help and where it falls short.

How much can AI help?

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Artificial intelligence has become increasingly capable of handling routine mental wellness tasks. It can help with some of the straightforward parts of mental health support, including mood tracking, breathing exercises, journaling prompts, and recognising unhelpful thought patterns. This is very useful, especially for people who don't have easy access to a therapist.

But the part of therapy that actually does the deeper work isn't really about techniques at all. "It's about feeling genuinely heard by another human being who is fully present with you in the room. Processing trauma, sitting with grief, navigating a crisis, or working through something that keeps shifting as you talk about it, all of that requires a level of human judgment, emotional attunement, and moment-to-moment sensitivity that AI simply isn't capable of yet," says Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing.

Why are people opening up to AI?

One reason behind the growing popularity of AI companions is their constant availability. "More and more people are now turning to AI for emotional support, mostly because they're available at three in the morning when no one else is, and they don't judge you, interrupt you, or make you feel like a burden for bringing something up again. For a lot of people, that kind of unconditional availability fills a gap that real relationships, as much as we value them, don't always manage to. There's also something about the absence of social consequences that makes it easier to say things out loud that feel too vulnerable or too complicated to say to an actual person in your life," Dr Tugnait adds.

Dr Abhay Singh Tomar, Consultant Neuro-Psychiatrist, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, a part of Kailash Healthcare, agrees that AI can encourage people to speak about their emotions.

AI for mental health support Photograph: (Unsplash)

"AI companions can offer fast conversational support, keep people encouraged to open up emotionally and nudge healthy routines. But you know they should really be seen as backup instruments not as replacement for mental healthcare. If someone has depression, anxiety, or just feels severe psychological distress, they still need prompt evaluation, evidence-based treatment, and supervision by qualified mental health professionals."

Who is more likely to become attached?

Experts believe that while anyone can use AI companions, some groups may be more likely to develop emotional bonds with them.

"Some people, especially adolescents, young adults, older adults dealing with loneliness, or folks with social anxiety, might end up attaching more easily to AI companions. Traits like introversion, emotional reactivity, or simply preferring non-judgmental conversations can steer that attachment too, even though everyone’s experience is honestly pretty different," says Dr Tomar.

While AI can feel like a safe space, experts warn that emotional attachment should not replace human relationships.

The danger of replacing people with AI

Spending more time talking to a chatbot than interacting with real people could increase loneliness. "If dependence grows too much, relying on AI for emotional help might shrink real human contact, push social withdrawal further, and make it harder to get professional care when symptoms get worse. Social withdrawal can cause onset of other comorbid psychological disorders. Sure, AI might bring temporary calm but it can’t really mirror the empathy, responsibility, or the subtle understanding that good relationships, and trained clinicians, bring," says Dr Tomar.

Dr Tugnait also believes AI should never be mistaken for therapy.

AI for mental health support Photograph: (Unsplash)

"No, and this matters more than people realise. AI can be a useful first step, a way to process thoughts, feel less alone at odd hours, or build enough clarity to eventually seek real help. But it doesn't have the training, the ethical accountability, or the genuine human presence that therapy actually requires. Using it as a permanent substitute is a bit like managing a serious injury with painkillers indefinitely. It masks the discomfort without ever really addressing the root cause."

Where AI lacks

Despite the AI being advanced, it still lacks and has various limitations in mental healthcare. "Artificial intelligence cannot comprehend emotions, make appropriate decisions, or comprehend complex social and psychological ideas. The inability of artificial intelligence is that it cannot assess the risk of suicide, diagnose mental illnesses, or respond to emergencies. However, the clinicians will always be needed for individualized treatment, crisis intervention, and recovery techniques in the long run," says Dr Tomar.