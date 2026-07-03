/Sushi to Okonomiyaki: 8 Japanese dishes every food lover should try

From sushi to ramen to curry rice, these iconic meals reflect Japan's emphasis on fresh ingredients, balanced flavours and culinary artistry, making them must-try experiences for anyone looking to discover one of the world's most influential cuisines.
Japanese dishes like sushi and ramen are known widely and consumed by the majority. The country's cuisine is celebrated for its simplicity, seasonal ingredients and meticulous preparation, earning global recognition as one of the world's most beloved food cultures. Here are a few of the dishes which should be added to the must-try list, as they will provide the perfect introduction to the country's rich and diverse food traditions.
Takoyaki originates from Osaka. These are savoury, ball-shaped dumplings consisting of a wheat batter filled with diced octopus, tempura scraps, pickled ginger and green onions. They are cooked in a special moulded pan, flipped, and topped with sauce and bonito flakes (simmered, smoked, and fermented skipjack tuna).
Yakitori is bite-sized chicken pieces skewered on bamboo sticks and grilled over a hot charcoal fire. It's seasoned with either sea salt or a savoury glaze. Authentic yakitori is grilled over binchotan, a high-quality white charcoal that burns extremely hot and clean, imparting a smoky flavour without overpowering the meat.
Japanese ramen is a rich noodle soup made from wheat noodles, savoury broth, and aroma oils. Classic additions include chashu (braised pork belly), ajitsuke tamago (marinated soft-boiled egg), menma (bamboo shoots), seaweed, and scallions. The lightest and simplest of the broths, relying on salt to bring out the pure flavour of the chicken or fish stock.
Sushi is prepared with a blend of vinegared rice with various ingredients, most notably fresh seafood, vegetables, and egg. Contrary to popular belief, the word ‘sushi’ actually refers to the seasoned rice, not the raw fish. Rolled sushi where rice and fillings (like tuna, cucumber, or avocado) are wrapped in dried seaweed sheets (nori) and sliced into bite-sized pieces.
Tonkatsu is a thick, tenderised pork cutlet dredged in flour, dipped in egg, coated with airy panko breadcrumbs, and deep-fried until golden. In addition, it is generously drizzled with a thick, fruity, Worcestershire-style Tonkatsu sauce and often dabbed with Japanese hot mustard (karashi) to cut through the richness. It is best served with shredded cabbage, steamed rice, and a tangy sauce.
Tamago Sando is a fluffy egg sandwich, which is combined with creamy egg salad, richly seasoned with Japanese mayonnaise—tucked between soft, pillowy, crustless milk bread. Beyond the classic egg, some feature a thick, savoury Japanese omelette (dashimaki tamago) or a centre of perfectly runny, jammy soft-boiled eggs.
It is a popular fish-shaped pastry with a crispy waffle-like exterior and a soft interior. Baked in specialised moulds, the name translates to "baked sea bream". It is traditionally filled with sweet red bean paste, though modern fillings include custard, chocolate, and matcha.
Mochi is a popular Japanese rice cake made from mochigome, a short-grain glutinous rice. The most familiar version globally. It is a sweet mochi stuffed with fillings like anko (sweet red bean paste) or whole fruits like strawberries. Unsweetened, hardened blocks of mochi that are typically grilled until they puff up, then dipped in soy sauce and wrapped in seaweed (nori).