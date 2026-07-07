/Who was Ayzia J? Influencer, 22, dies after car flips and slams into tree

In a shocking turn of events, influencer Ayzia J has died in a car crash on July 5. She was 22. Ayzia J. Toledo, known on social media as Ayzia J, died after her car flipped and slammed into a tree.

Ayzia amassed a huge fan following on social media across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. With the content she was creating, Ayzia continued to grow her platform and was building toward bigger projects.

Who was Ayzia J? Influencer, 22, dies after car flips and slams into a tree

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The fatal crash happened while she was driving her BMW on a New Jersey freeway. According to a spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police who spoke to PEOPLE, Toledo “lost directional control” of the car, which flipped and “struck a tree.”

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With Toledo, two people were more in the car. Henrietta Carter, 22, who was in the passenger seat, “sustained fatal injuries” in the car crash. However, a third passenger “sustained minor injuries” and was rushed to a local hospital. The investigation is under crash.

Troopers responded to the crash at 10:55 pm

Toledo had a huge following across social media: 85.7K on Instagram, 250K on TikTok, and 20K on YouTube. Her content focused on lifestyle, travel, fashion, and beauty. In her Instagram bio, she described herself as a TV personality, content creator, and model.

In her Instagram bio, she described herself as tv personality, content creator and model.

Soon after the news of her death broke, fans and followers began expressing grief.

“Rest in peace❤️” one user wrote.

Another user wrote,''Cant believe ts.''