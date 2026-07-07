/How Zendaya’s The Odyssey breastplate dress was air-lifted from the runway

The Odyssey is one of the most-awaited movies of this year. Set to release on July 17, Christopher Nolan and the entire team of the movie have kicked off the promotions. On July 6, at the London premiere of the movie, the entire cast was present, including Zendaya, who again turned heads with her fashion.

While the internet is obsessed with her dreamy white dress, did you know a special trip was made to Paris to pick up that one piece?

How was Zendaya's dress for The Odyssey brought to London?

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For the grand premiere, Zendaya wore a Schiaparelli gown. Did you know that the dress was flown from Paris to London on a private jet after debuting at Paris Haute Couture Week? This revelation was made by none other than her stylist, Law Roach.

The Euphoria star's longtime stylist, Law Roach, in casual conversation with French creator Elias Medini, known as Lyas, said that she especially travelled to Paris just to pick this dress up.

Talking about the dress that came straight off the runway, Medini said in a video, “You chose, this look for a premiere tonight,

Replying to this, Roach, 47, said, “Yes, I flew in last night to come to the show; I have a private jet waiting for me.”

“And for her?” the host said as he pointed to a model who was wearing the gown.

“And for her, to get that dress off of her, to get it to London to put it on a very special girl,” Law replied, referencing Zendaya.

Zendaya's look was exclusive, coming straight from the runway. The Schiaparelli show that kicked off Paris Haute Couture Week, where the Fall/Winter 2026/27 Haute Couture collection was shown. It was designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Zendaya's dress at The Odyssey premiere

Described as the glowing dress, Zendaya pulled off the look the way only she can. Embodying her character of Athena in the movie, she was the vision in white. Featuring a bodice with the upper part modelled after a marble sculpture, it featured abs, ribs, and a belly button.

But the highlight was the skirt, an ombré fringe skirt with shades of peach, silver, and grey. To add more drama to Zendaya's look, they added a diamond necklace by Chopard that enhanced the breastplate. She completed her look with pointed heels