/#MadeInIndia takes center stage: Manish Malhotra makes his debut at Paris Couture Week 2026

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra brought his signature opulence to Paris Haute Couture Week. The ace designer’s debut can be seen as a significant moment for Indian fashion as Malhotra showcased traditional Indian artistry within the most exclusive and rarefied tier of international fashion. Malhotra’s presentation was not just a runway show but a cultural bridge linking the heritage of Indian design with French couture. His collection, aptly titled ‘Maa’ was inspired by Malhotra’s own childhood and his mother’s unwavering faith.

The Inspiration: A tribute to motherhood

Rooted in the universal, protective emotion of a mother’s embrace, the collection was inspired by Malhotra’s mother, whom he lost recently.

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"The colours of my childhood in the 70s were the colours of my mother’s saris," the designer shared on Instagram, reflecting on his journey. "When I chose an unconventional path in the 80s, my mother never asked me to be certain. She simply believed in me. Sometimes, love is the greatest permission to dream."

Malhotra noted that as his career took off in the 1990s, his mother's quiet reassurance remained his foundation, proving that his global success was deeply intertwined with her legacy.

Manish Malhotra's Ma collection at Paris Haute Courture Week Photograph: (AFP)

The Craftsmanship: Sculptural freedom meets tradition

The collection came alive through a breathtaking display of structural silhouettes, fluid drapes, and detailed embellishments. Malhotra expertly balanced protection and liberation in his designs, utilising traditional zardozi, delicate hand embroidery, and fine threadwork.

Rich fabrics acted as a canvas for the complex Indian heritage crafts.

Manish Malhotra's Ma collection at Paris Haute Courture Week Photograph: (AFP)

Manish Malhotra's Ma collection at Paris Haute Courture Week Photograph: (AFP)

The star-studded front rows

The show was staged with quiet, intentional drama. Models walked a striking blood-red runway bathed in soft, golden lighting, moving with grace. The visual spectacle was heightened by a moving soundtrack that blended Indian classical elements with contemporary orchestral arrangements, creating a meditative yet celebratory atmosphere.