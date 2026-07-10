/From Onion Bhaji to Vada Pav: 5 lip-smacking savouries to enjoy this monsoon season

Looking for a healthy option in this rainy season? Moong dal chilla is the perfect monsoon savoury. Packed with protein, these lentil pancakes are soft inside and crispy on the outside. It is made with soaked yellow moong dal blended with ginger, green chillies, and some usual spices and a drizzle of desi ghee, which will satisfy your cravings while remaining incredibly light and easy to digest.