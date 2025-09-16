/Zootopia 2 cast expands: Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song join the Lynxley family

Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially expanded the voice cast of Zootopia 2, and the lineup is bigger than ever. Actors Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, and David Strathairn are set to voice the powerful Lynxley family in the highly anticipated sequel.

Meet the Lynxley family

The Lynxleys are introduced as one of Zootopia’s most influential families, known for building the city’s weather walls that maintain its diverse biomes. Academy Award nominee David Strathairn (The Bourne Ultimatum) will lend his voice to Milton Lynxley, the dignified patriarch.

Macaulay Culkin, known for Home Alone, steps in as eldest son Cattrick. Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl) portrays Kitty, the sharp-minded daughter, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg plays Pawbert, the upbeat youngest sibling. Interestingly, Culkin and Song, who are partners in real life, will be voicing siblings in the animated feature.

Judy and Nick return for a new case

The sequel once again follows rabbit officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and her partner-turned-cop Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). Their latest challenge involves the sudden arrival of Gary De’Snake, a reptile voiced by Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan. In a city populated entirely by mammals, his mysterious presence sparks a high-stakes investigation. The duo’s journey leads them into uncharted corners of Zootopia, with help from a quirky “therapy animal,” Dr. Fuzzby, voiced by Quinta Brunson.

Returning and new voices

Several fan-favourite characters are back, including Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, Jenny Slate as Bellwether, Shakira as Gazelle, and Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton. New additions besides the Lynxleys include Fortune Feimster, Jean Reno, Patrick Warburton, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Disney’s biggest animated franchise

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with Bush also penning the screenplay, Zootopia 2 aims to build on the legacy of the original 2016 film. That movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide, earned a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score, and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Composer Michael Giacchino returns to score the sequel, while Yvett Merino produces.

Expanding the Zootopia universe

Beyond the film, Disney is expanding the franchise with theme park attractions, including a Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland and a new 3D ride debuting at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom this November. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on November 26, 2025.