/UFO over Disney World Florida? Couple says mysterious orb was definitely 'aliens'

Visitors to Disney World's Epcot, Florida spotted a glowing orb over the amusement park recently. It was seen by Morgan Huelsman, digital director of The Bobby Bones Show, and her boyfriend. She said on a radio show that they were waiting for the fireworks while sitting on a patio. Suddenly, out of nowhere, something lit up in the sky. It wasn't the fireworks, but something that was glowing one minute and then vanished. They thought it was a drone or a satellite, so they searched for any information about it on the internet. However, there was nothing that could explain the sighting. She even captured a video of the "UFO" and posted it on social media. It shows the bright object hovering over Huelsman's head. The Bobby Bones Show's X account said that "It was never moving." The video quickly went viral, leading to speculation that they had seen a UFO. Huelsman said the object was "definitely a UFO with aliens."