/UFO over Disney World Florida? Couple says mysterious orb was definitely 'aliens'

A couple reported seeing strange lights in the skies over Disney World's Epcot, Florida, this week, which they saw were neither from a drone nor a satellite. She says, it was "definitely a UFO with aliens."
Visitors to Disney World's Epcot, Florida spotted a glowing orb over the amusement park recently. It was seen by Morgan Huelsman, digital director of The Bobby Bones Show, and her boyfriend. She said on a radio show that they were waiting for the fireworks while sitting on a patio. Suddenly, out of nowhere, something lit up in the sky. It wasn't the fireworks, but something that was glowing one minute and then vanished. They thought it was a drone or a satellite, so they searched for any information about it on the internet. However, there was nothing that could explain the sighting. She even captured a video of the "UFO" and posted it on social media. It shows the bright object hovering over Huelsman's head. The Bobby Bones Show's X account said that "It was never moving." The video quickly went viral, leading to speculation that they had seen a UFO. Huelsman said the object was "definitely a UFO with aliens." Also Read: 3I/ATLAS and its 'intent': Harvard scientist calls on world leaders to prepare for an alien attack
The Disney park sits close to NASA launch sites, which is why it has often been linked to UFOs, as people claim to have seen strange lights in the sky. Notably, SpaceX launched several Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on August 18, around 95 kilometres from Disney World. A user commented on the video that the light could have been debris from the launch. In December last year, visitors to the park said that they saw a glowing red orb in the sky. Another person said that they saw a red streak across the sky on December 23, 2024. The same night, a Falcon 9 rocket had launched, and the reusable first-stage booster returned minutes later. Also Read: Peru's 'alien mummies' mystery deepens: Scientists say they’re human…but not entirely - All you need to know
But UFOs and extraterrestrial activity is a favourite topic of discussion on social media, and many people think that everything seen in the skies over the park could be alien activity. Meanwhile, experts state that the frequent rocket launches over the clear Florida skies often lead to people seeing strange lights, which they misidentify as UFOs.