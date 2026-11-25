The announcement also brings the series closer to its planned five-season story arc. Payne and McKay, who have been at the helm of the Tolkien adaptation, are expected to continue their work on the upcoming chapter.

When will The Rings of Power Season 4 go on floors?

According to the announcement, the cast and crew are expected to begin filming in spring 2027 at Shepperton Studios in the United Kingdom, which has served as the production base for the series.

Although Prime Video has not revealed a release date, the upcoming season will continue exploring the Second Age of Middle-earth. The story is expected to move towards the Fall of Númenor, as Sauron uses the One Ring to go to war against the Elves and Númenor.

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The renewal also arrives at a key point in the show's narrative, with Season 3 culminating in Sauron's forging of the One Ring.

Speaking about the renewal, Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios said, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become a defining series for Prime Video. As Season 3 delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for — the forging of the One Ring — we are proud to confirm Season 4 with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team. We look forward to bringing fans even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien's Second Age.”

Prime Video said Season 3 reached 33 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days.

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About The Rings of Power

The third season premiered on November 11. Based on the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events depicted in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

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Set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the fantasy drama explores the rise of powerful kingdoms, the forging of the rings and the growing threat posed by Sauron.