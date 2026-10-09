/Pretty Little Liars actor Keegan Allen robbed and beaten at gunpoint in Hollywood

Actor Keegan Allen, star of the hit series Pretty Little Liars, was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night. Allen shared a distressing video of himself on Instagram detailing the incident, revealing he was beaten at gunpoint and robbed. The video has a bloodied Allen describing the incident, which took place outside a high-end grocery store in Los Angeles. Keegan Allen plays Toby Cavanaugh in Pretty Little Liars.

Keegan Allen robbed at gunpoint



“I was just robbed off my watch… These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off,” he shared on camera, blood trickling down his forehead. He attached the camera footage of the exact moment he was robbed. It showed the two masked men attacking him for his watch outside of the high-end Laurel Supply grocery store. “They had masks on and took my watch. They took my watch. Dammit,” he added.

In the caption, the actor noted, "West Hollywood is not safe anymore.Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.

Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless."

Internet reacts

As soon as Allen shared the video, fans took to the comment section to express shock at the incident. “You need to go to a hospital to get checked out for a concussion. Do not go home and do not go to sleep! Call a friend to come be with you!” said a fan.

Another said, “Oh my god??? This is so scary 😭 I hope you're okay, I'm so sorry this happened to you. Stay safe.”