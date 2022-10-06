Jared Leto set to essay great German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in biopic

Jared Leto has signed up for his next project. The Oscar-winning actor is all set to play the role of iconic German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a biographical film, reported Deadline. The actor, who was last seen in the comic-book movie 'Morbius', is also co-producing with late fashion legend's House of Karl Lagerfeld, said the publication. Lagerfeld, born on September 10, 1933, died on February 19, 2019, of complications arising out of pancreatic cancer at the age of 85. He is remembered as the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel. He held the position from 1983 until his death.

In a statement, Leto said, “Karl has always been an inspiration to me. He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man. When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be. I’m so grateful to Karo, Pier and Seb for allowing us to go on this journey together.”

The plot details are currently scarce but apparently, the film will explore major events and people in Lagerfeld’s celebrated life.

Pier Paolo Righi, the CEO of KARL LAGERFELD and executive producer of the project, said in a statement, “Over the years, we have been approached by several Hollywood producers who suggested to partner on a movie about Karl’s iconic life. It has been only since we met Jared and Emma that we felt truly confident about the story being told in the artistic way Karl would have loved to see. Throughout our conversations, we have created an equally trustful and inspiring creative relationship that will allow us to work together very fluidly on this beautiful project.”

Meanwhile, Leto has recently earned brickbats for his recent performances. He played the role of titular Marvel character in 'Morbius'. The film was a failure in terms of both box office returns and critical reception. He has also been in the news for his performance in 'House of Gucci', a movie on the controversies surrounding the Italian fashion house, Gucci. Leto's performance as Paolo Gucci was widely reviled as one of the worst performances of all time. The Ridley Scott directorial also featured Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

Next, Leto will also play the Hatbox Ghost in the upcoming supernatural comedy film 'Haunted Mansion', which comes out next year.