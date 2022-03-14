Jared Leto opens up on Morbius and Spider-Man crossover

Looks like there was some truth to what Tom Holland said about wanting to fight off Morbius in the distant future as actor Jared Leto has now spoken about a possible crossover of Morbius and Spider-Man. What waits to be seen is if we will actually get Morbius and Spider-Man to fight it out!

At the Critics Choice Awards 2022 during his red carpet chat with Entertainment Tonight, Jared Leto said, "I'll tell you, I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man. I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we'd make quite a dynamic duo.”

Although he didn’t confirm anything, but this seems like an idea that the MCU makers are toying with as both Tom Holland and Jared Leto have spoken about it in their own subtle manner.

Meanwhile, ‘Morbius’ starring Jared Leto in the leading role is directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Adria Anjona, Michael Keaton, Jared Harris and more.

The film is slated to release in theatres on April 1, 2022.