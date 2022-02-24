Disney+ unveils release date for 'Daredevil' and other Marvel shows

Disney’s streamer Disney+ unveiled the release dates of its upcoming Marvel shows including ‘Daredevil’.

A press release from Disney Canada, via Twitter user Shahbaz - The Movie Podcast, officially confirmed the Disney+ release date of Marvel's Netflix-distributed shows on the streaming service after they leave Netflix on February 28.

The announcement revealed that 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage', 'Iron Fist', 'The Punisher', and 'The Defenders' will start streaming on Disney+ Canada on March 16, 2022.

It's unknown if Disney+ in the United States and other territories will begin streaming these series on this date or at a later time.

