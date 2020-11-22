Dwayne Johnson refuses to 'concede' Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B. Jordan

Dwayne Johnson has refused to 'concede' Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B. Jordan

The 2016's winner Dwayne Johnson teased the 2020 People's Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan in an Instagram post on Friday, joking that he does not "concede" the title.

"Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown," the Jumanji star wrote in the post. "I CONCEDE NOTHING."



Jordan, for his part, was quite gracious about receiving the honour



"It's a cool feeling," the actor told PEOPLE. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."



While Dwayne Johnson and Michael B. Jordan have never appeared in a movie together. Both, have are expected to be a DC Universe soon with Johnson starring in the long-developing Black Adam and Jordan producing a Static Shock movie.