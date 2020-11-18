Michael B Jordan named sexiest man alive of 2020 by People magazine

People magazine has named 'Black Panther' actor Michael B Jordan as the Sexiest Man Alive of 2020 in its annual list. Jordan's name was revealed on Tuesday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'. Michael came out dressed in a hazmat suit, revealed his identity after viewers and Kimmel himself took guesses at home.



The actor joked that the title came with 'unreasonable' expectations. "I think the expectation now is... it's a little unreasonable. Just a little bit. But it's a cool title to have."



Before the announcement was made on Tuesday night, the previous year's winner, musician John Legend shared names of who would likely succeed him and said to People magazine, ""I've appreciated the whole experience and I've been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I'm so ready to relinquish this title."





Other prominent celebrities who have held the title in the past include Dwayne Johnson., Chris Hemsworth, David Beckham and Idris Elba.

Jordan is the 35th celebrity to have earned this title since the annual campaign started in 1985. Mel Gibson was the first celebrity to have received the title.



In the recent months, Jordan has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement and vocal about early voting registration for this year's election. He has featured in films like 'Fruitvale Station', the Creed franchise and of course 'Black Panther'.