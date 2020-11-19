Dwayne Johnson drops details about cast of 'Red Notice' as shoot comes to a close

Announcing the official wrap of his upcoming Netflix film 'Red Notice', former wrestler and American actor Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday (local time) gave a sneak peek of his role from the film. The `Baywatch,` actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, and his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot from the film sets and also revealed about their characters from the film.



The three actors are also known for portraying the roles of superheroes and using the same, Johnson drew a comparison of the roles that the trio portrayed in `Red Notice.` Reynolds, who is Marvel`s `Deadpool`, will be seen as an FBI profiler, DC`s `Wonder Woman` Gal Gadot` will be seen as the world`s most wanted art thief in the film.



Johnson himself who is known as the Black Adam in the DC universe will be portraying the role of the "greatest conman the world has never seen.""The FBI profiler. The world`s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen. also known as... Deadpool. Wonder Women. Black Adam," the 48-year-old actor wrote. The `Jumanji` actor went on to announce a wrap to the film and also thanked his co-stars for their "commitment."



"That`s an official wrap on our film, RED NOTICE. Thank you to my co-stars @gal_gadot @vancityreynolds (and their families) for your commitment and talent to making something great for the fans to enjoy. That`s a wrap," he wrote.



The shooting for the film was halted in March due to the coronavirus induced shutdown of the entertainment industry and resumed in September. 'Red Notice' will release on Netflix in 2021.