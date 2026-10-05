/Supreme Court slams Rajpal Yadav over unpaid dues in cheque-bounce case: 'Your place is in jail'

Actor Rajpal Yadav faced severe reprimand from the Supreme Court on Monday after failing to deposit Rs 2 crore as directed in an ongoing, long-running cheque-bounce dispute with M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that a previous deadline set on September 15 had been missed. During the proceedings, when Yadav's counsel argued that the complainant was not poor, Justice Bagchi sharply rebuked the defence, stating, "They may be richer than you, but they are poor to the extent you have swindled them. This arrogance needs to be put in its right place. Your place is in jail."

Although Yadav's counsel produced a demand draft for Rs 50 lakh and claimed it was undergoing bank processing, the bench expressed scepticism, questioning its authenticity. The complainant’s counsel, senior advocate Ajit Sinha, accused the actor of repeatedly defying judicial instructions and showing no respect for the institution, remarking, "He is a film actor. He is acting here also."

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While the Supreme Court noted it could dismiss Yadav’s appeal, it opted against doing so to protect the complainant's recovery prospects. The bench directed that the required payment be completed by Tuesday, listing the matter first thing on Wednesday.

Background of the dispute involving Rajpal Yadav



The legal battle stems from a 2010 financial loan of Rs 5 crore that Yadav allegedly took from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for a film project. According to the complainant, subsequent repayment cheques bounced, and a 2012 settlement agreement pegged the total liability at around Rs 11 crore including interest.

The Supreme Court had previously exempted Yadav from surrendering until October 5, warning that his conduct lacked credibility.

Recent legal setbacks



The Supreme Court developments follow a July 10 ruling by the Delhi High Court, which upheld Yadav’s conviction across multiple cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to three months in prison after refusing to condone a 1,894-day delay in filing challenges.