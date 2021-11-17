Indian production house Windows announces its movie slate for 2022

Indian production house, Windows, announced the slate of their upcoming releases for the next year.

With an interesting lineup of four films hitting the silver screen in 2022, Windows boasts of a content-rich presentation.

Beginning the year with Jisshu Sengupta-starrer 'Baba, Baby O' releasing on February 4, Windows moves ahead with Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta's last association with the production house, 'Belashuru', which is also a tribute to the late veterans by directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

In the second half, we witness the release of 'Lokkhichhele', directed by Kaushik Ganguly, on June 17. The film has done the rounds of many international film festivals. They then plan to end the year with the release of the sequel to Nandita-Shiboprosad's successful 2018 film, 'Haami 2' on December 23.

Talking about the releases, Shiboprosad, co-founder of Windows, shares, "It has been a tough time through the pandemic with theatres across the nation being shut for a long time. Now, as the screens reopen, we are glad to announce the much-awaited releases of four films that we shot and completed in the hiatus. 'Lokkhichhele' and 'Baba Baby O' are making a great chatter across film festivals even before the release and now we can't wait to present our hard work to the audience."

