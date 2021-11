Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Not so long back, Ali Fazal revealed that he and Richa Chadha were supposed to tie the knot this year, however, the wedding was put on the back seat due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Now, Ali has confirmed that they will get married next year in January. While speaking to India Today, Ali said, "The moment everything opened up we ran to our work and finished all our prior commitments. In January and February 2022, we will do a nice celebration with friends and family. There will definitely be celebrations. I don't know the magnitude of it given the COVID-19 protocols and rules. But there definitely will be celebrations."





(Photograph:WION)