Marilyn Manson used to torture women in soundproof room, claims new report

It just seems to get worse for Marilyn Manson as new report claims that the accused singer would lock up the women he was dating in a soundproof room.

In a report published by Rolling Stones, after a nine-month investigation, shocking details of sexual fantasies of Marilyn Manson have come to fore. Apparently, the rocker turned the music studio of his West Hollywood apartment into a torture chamber and used to call it the “Bad Girl’s Room’ where he “banished” his girlfriends and punished them for hours over the “tiniest perceived transgressions.”

Marilyn’s former assistant Ashley Walters is suing him for sexual assault and battery and claims that he would always joke and brag about the room. Phoebe Bridgers recalls a trip to Marilyn Manson's house as a teenager

Meanwhile, the singer has confirmed the existence of the room. In 2012 interview, the singer told the magazine, “If anyone’s bad, I can lock them in it, and it’s soundproof.”

Not just that, the singer also had decorated his house with blood, swastikas and clipped photos from porno mags, according to reports.

Marilyn has had several women accuse of sexual abuse and rape. At least 15 women including ‘Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco have accused the singer of various levels of sexual, psychological and physical abuse.

