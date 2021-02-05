Phoebe Bridgers recalls a trip to Marilyn Manson's house as a teenager

Phoebe Bridgers is the latest celebrity who has come out with a horrific experience related to Marilyn Manson.



Bridgers took to Twitter to detail her experience with Manson, opening up about a specific incident that took place when she went to his house as a teenager. The 26-year-old singer in her tweet revealed that Manson referred to a room in his home as the "rape room".



"I went to Marilyn Manson`s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the "r*pe room", I thought it was just his horrible frat-boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward," she wrote.





TW:



I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan.



I stand with everyone who came forward. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021 ×

The singer added, "The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f-----g pathetic."



The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021 ×

However, Manson has not responded to the fellow artist`s comments, which she made on Twitter on Thursday, days after his ex-fiance and actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him of abusing her.



Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have come out and accused Rock singer Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse.



Manson and Wood were in a relationship from 2007 and even got engaged in 2010 for a brief period of time. Wood was at that time 23 years old and Manson is 18 years her senior.



"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," she wrote on Instagram.



Soon after the women spoke out, Manson`s record label, Loma Vista Recordings terminated its contract with the singer and issued a statement saying that the label would "cease to further promote his current album effective immediately."



"Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects," the Loma Vista statement added.