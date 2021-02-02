Evan Rachel Wood and four others accuse Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse

Actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have come out and accused Rock singer Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse.



Manson and Wood were in a relationship from 2007 and even got engaged in 2010 for a brief period of time. Wood was at that time 23 years old and Manson is 18 years her senior.



"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," she wrote on Instagram.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," Wood added.



Three other women on Monday also posted accusations on Instagram against Manson of emotional and psychological abuse in the last 10 years.

Record label drops Manson



Soon after the women spoke out, Manson`s record label, Loma Vista Recordings terminated its contract with the singer and issued a statement saying that the label would "cease to further promote his current album effective immediately."



"Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects," the Loma Vista statement added.



Earlier, Wood had testified before the US Congress and California Senate about her experience with domestic violence and rape without identifying who was responsible. At that time she had not named her abuser.



Wood started her career as a child actor in a film like 'Thirteen', 'The Wrestler' and the TV series 'Mildred Pierce.'



She said on Monday that she was "done living in fear of retaliation, slander and blackmail... I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson denies allegation

Later on Monday, Manson released a statement on Instagram and stated that the allegations were 'not the truth'.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."



Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Support from peers for Woods



Wood's Instagram post was flooded with support messages from actresses and peers in the film industry.



"So much love for you," wrote Rose McGowan while Anna Paquin wrote, "our courage is inspiring. #istandwithyou".



"You will change peoples lives," remarked Jessy Barden, while Selma Blair sent her love.



McGowan also took to Twitter to show her support to Wood. "I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin," McGowan tweeted.

I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021 ×

McGowan was previously engaged to Manson for two years before they called it quits in 2001.