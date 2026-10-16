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Nana Patekar’s son Malhar on Tanushree Dutta’s remarks: ‘Judiciary cleared him, the case is over'

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 19:53 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 19:53 IST
Nana Patekar’s son Malhar on Tanushree Dutta’s remarks: ‘Judiciary cleared him, the case is over'

In the picture, Nana Patekar, Malhar Patekar and Tanushree Dutta Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 in Goa on October 8 after he suffered a massive heart attack. Days after the actor's death, Nana's only son, Malhar, has broken his silence on Tanushree Dutta’s remarks.

Actor Nana Patekar is no more. The legendary actor breathed his last after suffering a heart attack at the age of 75. After his death, actress Tanushree Dutta's comments came to light. For the unversed, Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and intimidation on the sets of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2018, which is widely seen as the start of the #MeToo movement in the Indian film industry.

Patekar died at the age of 75 in Goa on October 8 after he suffered a massive heart attack.

Days after the actor's death, Nana's only son, Malhar, has broken his silence. Addressing the renewed controversy, Malhar chose not to name anyone, as he said that the case has already been settled legally.

During a chat with Hindustan Times, Malhar said, “Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over.''

Also read: Nana Patekar death: AICWA slams Tanushree Dutta over ‘evil dead’ remark

Dutta took a legal action against Nana as he accused him of sexual harassment during the 2008 shooting of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. Patekar denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed due to lack of evidence. In June 2019, Mumbai Police filed a closure report citing insufficient evidence against Patekar.

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''Judiciary se clear hua hain, case khatam ho chuka; phir bhi bol rahe. Aise logo ko mein unko kuch nahi boluga; joh sach hai wahi rahega, bhagwan unka bhala kare, this is what I have to say to them. (Judiciary cleared him, the case is over but people are still speaking. I will not say anything to such people, God bless them).” he added.

Speaking about Patekar doing fewer films in the last decade, “He didn’t want to do films as it became repetitive, so he wanted to make his own stories. He believed in evolving as an actor, and that he had in mind. I remember him telling me that ‘kaam ek jaisa nahin hona chahiye’.”

Also read: Nana Patekar's #MeToo controversy: From Tanushree Dutta’s allegations to court ruling

What did Tanushree Dutta say after Nana’s death?

Hours after the news of Nana's death broke, Tanushree shared a video talking about his death and offering condolences to the family.

In her first video reaction, Dutta said she had heard the news of Nana Patekar's passing, but her schedule is currently busy and she wants to focus on an event in Lucknow. She said, “Maine suna hai (I have heard the news.) I just… today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that.

However, the actress faced backlash over her ‘Evil Dead’ comment and said that it's “nothing short of a miracle.”

She also called Nana, “a sadistic, sick psychopath."

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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