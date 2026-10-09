/Nana Patekar death: AICWA slams Tanushree Dutta over ‘evil dead’ remark

The entertainment industry mourned the untimely death of veteran actor Nana Patekar on October 8, with several celebrities taking to social media to pay their last respects. However, actress Tanushree Dutta, who had previously made #MeToo allegations against Patekar, drew attention later in the day for sharing a video on social media. Fans were taken aback by her use of the phrase “evil dead” while referring to the news of Patekar’s death. Her remark has since drawn criticism from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which slammed the actress for her choice of words.

AICWA hit back at Tanushree Dutta

On Thursday, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, founder and president of the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), hit back at actress Tanushree Dutta over her “evil dead” remark about veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death.

Taking to X, the association said, “AICWA strongly condemns Tanushree Dutta's "Evil Dead" remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar. The entire film industry and the whole country are in mourning at the passing of Nana Patekar, the Padma Shri awardee, the man who served the nation during the Kargil War, and the artist whose Naam Foundation stood by farmers' families in distress. We pay him our humble tributes and stand with his family in their hour of grief.”

The association further said, “At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words "Evil Dead," is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it."

Slamming Dutta’s choice of words and reminding her that they went against basic humanity, the association added, “To use such words for a person after his death goes against basic humanity. Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone's passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue.”

"You said that today is your work day, that you are going to Lucknow for a big event, and that your whole day is planned. Do your work; nobody asked you. Whether your event is in Lucknow or London, whether you focus or not, nobody is interested. On a day when the country is mourning the loss of a stalwart, speaking about your own event and your own plans reflects a very small mindset," the association said.

What Tanushree Dutta said

Sharing a video on her Instagram account, Tanushree Dutta said she had heard the news about Nana Patekar's passing, but her schedule is currently busy, and she wants to focus on an event in Lucknow. She said, “Maine suna hai (I have heard the news.) I just… today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that.

“What an odd day for all this to happen because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow and it was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content, and now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in evil dead," Dutta said. Concluding her saying, Tanushree further paid her condolences to the actor's family.

After the video went viral, it faced widespread criticism from viewers who questioned her choice of words and the timing of the post.

Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta #MeToo controversy

In 2008, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during a song shoot for the film Horn Ok Pleassss. In her statement, Dutta claimed that Patekar behaved inappropriately and forcefully altered the choreography to have an intimate dance step against her will.

The case did not gain much attention then and gradually faded away from public memory. Later, in 2018, Dutta stepped forward again and amplified her accusations, catalysing the #MeToo movement in the Indian film industry. Dutta also stated that Patekar sent political goons to intimidate her which eventually made her leave the film industry altogether.

The Mumbai Police investigated the case but filed a B-summary closure report, stating that they had not found sufficient evidence to book Patekar. Later, the a local court in Mumbai dismissed Dutta’s plea, citing a lack of evidence and a long delay in filing the complaint.

Nana Patekar died at 75

Nana Patekar took his last breath on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The doctors later revealed that the actor was brought dead at around 4:30 a.m. Cardiac massage was administered for 45 minutes to an hour, but he could not be saved. They also shared that, in the middle of the night, Patekar sent a message to his friend stating that he was feeling restless.