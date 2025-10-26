/Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of weekend mood: Enjoying beach day while cycling with Taimur- See Pics

The festive season is over, and for the Khan family, it is time for a holiday. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some of her cherished moments from the weekend that she spent at a beach with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena shares a glimpse of her beach holiday

Recently, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her weekend getaway with her family. Kareena shared a series of photos, including a few selfies and some with her family. One photo had her accompanying Tamiur on a bike trip. In another photo, she is seen enjoying herself on the beach, sitting with her son, gazing at the sea. In her next photo, she captured a moment of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, playing with Taimur.

Kapoor captioned her moments by writing, "Proof that weekends should last longer."

Katrina Kaif comments on the post

The post garnered a lot of reaction from fans and Kareena's peers in the industry. Mom-to-be Katrina Kaif admired Kareena Kapoor's post with her children and family and dropped multiple smiling faces along with the heart-eyes emoji.

Many of Kareena's fans also showered compliments on the actress. One fan wrote, “Natural beauty” Another wrote, “Geet with a heart,” referring to Kareena's Jab We Met character. Another one wrote, "Timeless Beauty. Former Bigg Boss contestant, Sara Arfeen Khan, also commented, “Agree!!!!”