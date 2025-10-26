/Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of weekend mood: Enjoying beach day while cycling with Taimur- See Pics

After wrapping up Diwali festivities, Kareena Kapoor has left for vacation with her family. The actress took to social media to share beautiful pictures while enjoying at a beach destination and cycling with her son, Taimur.
The festive season is over, and for the Khan family, it is time for a holiday. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some of her cherished moments from the weekend that she spent at a beach with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and two sons, Taimur and Jeh.
Recently, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her weekend getaway with her family. Kareena shared a series of photos, including a few selfies and some with her family. One photo had her accompanying Tamiur on a bike trip. In another photo, she is seen enjoying herself on the beach, sitting with her son, gazing at the sea. In her next photo, she captured a moment of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, playing with Taimur.
Kapoor captioned her moments by writing, "Proof that weekends should last longer."
The post garnered a lot of reaction from fans and Kareena's peers in the industry. Mom-to-be Katrina Kaif admired Kareena Kapoor's post with her children and family and dropped multiple smiling faces along with the heart-eyes emoji.
Many of Kareena's fans also showered compliments on the actress. One fan wrote, “Natural beauty” Another wrote, “Geet with a heart,” referring to Kareena's Jab We Met character. Another one wrote, "Timeless Beauty. Former Bigg Boss contestant, Sara Arfeen Khan, also commented, “Agree!!!!”