Prince William visited Dharma Productions on Wednesday, and it turned into a celebration of Bollywood, with filmmaker Karan Johar giving the royal guest a glimpse into Indian cinema's cultural influence. The interaction also brought back memories of one of Karan's most popular films, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, as he and Kareena Kapoor Khan revisited anecdotes from its making.

Alongside the two, Saif Ali Khan was also present at the production house's Mumbai office to welcome the Prince of Wales.

The visit featured conversations about filmmaking, India's diverse cinema industry and the cultural ties between India and the UK.

Karan Johar asks Prince William to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

During his interaction with Prince William, Karan spoke about the international audience for Indian films and encouraged the royal to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The filmmaker pointed out that the 2001 family drama was extensively filmed in the UK. Prince William reportedly assured him that he would watch the film.

As per a report by PTI, Karan also discussed how Indian cinema has found audiences across international markets, particularly in the Middle East. He highlighted how major cinema chains, including Cineworld, ODEON and Vue, regularly screen Indian films when prominent Hindi releases arrive in theatres.

The filmmaker also credited SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster RRR for marking an important moment for Indian cinema's global recognition. "We like to call ourselves Indian cinema. There are so many languages in India that make films," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Karan Johar shares pictures with Prince William

Following the meeting, Karan took to Instagram to share photographs from the afternoon. Expressing his happiness at hosting the royal guest, the filmmaker wrote, "It was truly an honour and a delight to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Prince William, to @dharmamovies. What followed was an afternoon of wonderful conversations around the magic of cinema, the stories that shape us and the connections that transcend cultures."He further added, "A particularly warm moment was revisiting memories from the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, sharing anecdotes from those much-loved shooting days! @kareenakapoorkhan and I felt rather nostalgic!"

Highlighting the significance of cinema in bringing people and cultures together, Karan added, "There is something incredibly beautiful about how cinema brings the world closer. Moments like these are a reminder that beyond borders, languages and cultures, stories have an extraordinary ability to connect us. And in doing so, they continue to strengthen the enduring bond between India and the UK."

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Released on December 14, 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still one of the most celebrated family dramas in Hindi cinema. Directed by Karan Johar, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The story revolved around the Raichand family and explored relationships, family expectations and reconciliation. Apart from its characters and dialogues, the film became particularly popular for its music, including songs such as Bole Chudiyan, Suraj Hua Maddham and You Are My Soniya.