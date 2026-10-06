/Drishyam 3 Monday box office: Ajay Devgn's film surpasses Singham Again, sets new career benchmark

After a record-breaking opening over the extended weekend, Ajay Devgn's latest film continues to dominate the headlines. The third and final instalment of the hit thriller franchise sees Ajay return as Vijay Salgaonkar, a man who will go to any lengths to protect his family.

Released on October 2, the film opened to an outstanding response from the audience and critics alike.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office: Here's how much the movie has earned

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Rewriting the box office history for the franchise, Devgn's movie saw an outstanding start as it reached ₹197.50 Cr India net in four days, as per Sacnilk. After a long-weekend release window, the thriller has established itself as the audience's most preferred choice. While Sunday was the biggest crowd-puller, the movie also passed its first weekday test.

On Monday, Drishyam 3 performed well and continued to draw large crowds. On Monday, the film stood at Rs 21.00 crore India net, taking its total collection to Rs 197.50 crore. However, a drop in numbers was witnessed on Monday as compared to the Sunday earnings, which were over Rs 60 crore.

With this strong performance, the movie continues to draw audiences across metros and Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Continuing its good run on Monday with Rs 21 crore, the film has also set a new benchmark in Devgn's career, as Drishyam 3: The Conclusion surpassed Singham Again, which earned Rs 18 crore on its first Monday. It is also one of the fastest Bollywood film to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in India.



Drishyam 3 became the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn’s career and the second-highest opening weekend grosser of 2026, only after Ranveer Sing's Dhurandhar 2.

The franchise has grown with each part. Drishyam (2015) earned Rs 110 crore worldwide, while Drishyam 2 (2022) closed at Rs 342.5 crore worldwide.



Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the third and final instalment of the franchise. Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav reprising their roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are the new additions to the cast.

Drishyam: The Conclusion review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar signs off with a tense, fitting finale - no spoilers