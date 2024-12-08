Adelaide, Australia

India Test captain Rohit Sharma addressed rumours of ace seamer Mohammed Shami linking up with the BGT-bound squad any time during the remainder of the series. Rohit expressed concerns about Shami's fitness, adding that the team would welcome him with open arms should he get clearance from the NCA.

Shami was out of action for around one year following an ankle injury during the 2023 home ODI World Cup. He returned to competitive cricket last month, playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, and is currently plying his trade for his state Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Though Shami declared himself 100% match-fit ahead of the BGT during a promotional event, a last-minute lapse in his rehab forced the selectors to drop him from the marquee Tests Down Under.

Speaking to the media after the end of the second Test in Adelaide, which the hosts won by 10 wickets, Rohit shed light on Shami’s potential return to the Test side with three matches remaining.

"We are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali, he got some swelling in his knee, which hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very careful, we don't want to bring him here, he pulls up sore or something happens.

"We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time. We don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team. There are some professionals monitoring, we will take a call based on what those guys feel. They are the ones watching him every game, how he pulls up after the game, after bowling four overs, standing for 20 overs. But the door is open for him to come and play anytime,” Rohit said of Shami in Adelaide.

Shami closing in on complete fitness

Shami is back in the domestic circuit but hasn’t hit the right notes yet. Since picking seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh in his first competitive game on his return, the right-arm seamer has featured in seven SMAT matches, returning with eight wickets.

Though there is no official confirmation on Shami’s return, should he stay fit and suffer no setback on his road to recovery, he could soon be on the flight to Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)