Adelaide, Australia

Team India has lost points on the World Test Championship (WTC) table following their 10-wicket loss against Australia in the just-concluded second BGT Test in Adelaide on Sunday (Dec 8). After going down to the hosts inside three days in the Pink-Ball Test, India has slipped to the third spot on the WTC Final standings with a PCT reading of 57.29, while Australia has returned to the top (60.71), with South Africa second on the list (59.26).

Advertisment

A dip in the points and position will hurt India’s chances of sealing direct qualification in the WTC Final 2025, scheduled in June at Lord’s.

Current WTC Standings after Adelaide Test Result -

RANK TEAM PCT 1 Australia 60.71 2 South Africa 59.26 3 India 57.29 4 Sri Lanka 50 5 England 44.44

Advertisment

ALSO READ: BGT, Pink-Ball Test: Australia level series in Adelaide after Cummins, Starc heroics

After India drew first blood in the BGT opener in Perth, winning the game by a whopping 295-run margin, their PCT reached 61.11, leading the standings. However, a loss at the Adelaide Oval brought the number down to less than 58, while Australia’s ninth win in this cycle shot up their BGT from 57.69 to 60.71.

Meanwhile, South Africa, currently second on the table and among the favourites to reach their maiden WTC Final could pip Australia for the top spot should they win the second ongoing Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha.

Advertisment

How can India qualify for WTC Final after Adelaide loss?

After losing the home Test series to New Zealand 0-3, Team India needed to win 4-0 Down Under to seal direct qualification.

However, following the result in Adelaide, reaching their third successive WTC Final looks like a distant dream for the Indian Team, as they now need to win the remaining three matches scheduled in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, to give them the best chance to cruise ahead.

If India beats Australia 4-1 in this ongoing BGT, they will accumulate 64.05 PCT, confirming their spot in the WTC Final 2025.

But, if India loses another game or plays a draw in the remaining three matches, they would rely on the other team's results to get through.

On the other hand, South Africa will face Pakistan at home, while Australia tours Sri Lanka early next year, keeping the race to the top alive and active.

The third BGT Test begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 14.

(With inputs from agencies)