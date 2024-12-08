Adelaide, Australia

Australia scripted a stunning comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the second Test in Adelaide by 10 wickets and levelling the marquee five-match series 1-1. The Aussie openers took just 3.2 overs to complete the 19-run chase and win the game inside three days. For the hosts, Captain Pat Cummins returned with a five-for in the second innings, while Mitchell Starc made headlines for his career-best spell in the first.

Advertisment

India began day three on 128 for five, trailing behind by 29 runs, with Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease. Given their penchant to score runs, the Indian fans hoped for a positive start; however, Starc had different plans.

The left-arm quick removed Pant on the last ball of his first over on 28 before Cummins picked three wickets, including Nitish Reddy - India’s highest scorer in both innings, completing his five-for.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Mohammed Siraj, who shared a light moment with Travis Head following what unfolded on day two, with the crowd and commentators applauding their sportsman spirit.

Scott Boland picked the final wicket of Siraj to wrap India’s innings on 175, with Australia needing a mere 19 to win the game and level the series.

Advertisment

Australia on top from ball one

After going down in the BGT opener in Perth, Australia needed a miraculous start to pull them up from that embarrassment at the Optus Stadium. Starc’s first-ball wicket (of Yashasvi Jaiswal) did that. Australia pulled the trigger from the word go and never looked back.

Like how the Oz folded India inside two sessions on day one in Perth, they did the same in the second Test with the pink ball, reducing the visitors to 180 in their first innings. Starc returned with 6/48, his best Test bowling figures.

ALSO READ: BGT: Travis Head lied...didn't say 'well-bowled' - Siraj speaks up on send-off row

Meanwhile, Australian batters performed better this time, weathering the Jasprit Bumrah storm late on day one under the lights.

Although the India seamer picked three wickets, including two early on day two, he failed to break Head’s marvellous run with the bat at his home ground, who scored a stunning 140 off 141 to see Australia walk away with a 157-run lead.

Later in the day, the Aussie quicks made light work of India’s batting order, sending everyone packing, including last game’s heroes Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. Captain Rohit Sharma, who decided to bat at number six in his return game, failed miserably with the bat, getting on single digits across both innings.

India and Australia will square off in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane starting December 14.