India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has showcased artificial intelligence (AI) and supervisory technology tools to international regulators as global markets examine the future of stock trading, faster settlements and tokenised securities.

The demonstrations took place during a two-day regulatory roundtable hosted by SEBI in Mumbai on November 16 and 17. The meeting brought together securities regulators, stock exchanges and other market participants from across the Asia-Pacific region under the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) framework.

The discussions matter because technology is changing how financial markets operate, while regulators face the challenge of keeping trading systems efficient, secure and transparent.

SEBI and Nasdaq demonstrate AI-powered market surveillance

The programme began with a symposium on technology solutions for securities markets. SEBI presented systems developed using AI and supervisory technology, commonly known as SupTech. These tools are designed to support regulatory supervision, market surveillance and oversight through data-driven analysis. Such technology can help regulators examine market activity and strengthen their ability to identify potential risks.

Global stock exchange operator Nasdaq also demonstrated how AI is being applied to market surveillance. The session highlighted how regulators and market infrastructure institutions are exploring technology to monitor increasingly complex financial markets.

Why are regulators discussing T+1 settlement?

One of the major subjects was the move towards shorter settlement cycles, including T+1 settlement.

In simple terms, T+1 means that a securities transaction is settled one business day after the trade takes place. This is different from longer settlement cycles, which can leave money and securities tied up for more time.

Faster settlement can reduce the time between a trade and its completion. However, it also requires market participants to manage funds, securities, technology and operational processes within tighter deadlines.

Regulators discussed experiences of markets that have moved towards shorter settlement cycles, along with the benefits and practical challenges involved in the transition.

Tokenisation puts blockchain-based securities in focus

The other major topic was tokenisation, which involves representing financial assets as digital tokens using distributed ledger technology. In securities markets, this could potentially make processes such as issuing, trading and settling financial instruments more efficient.

However, the technology also raises questions around regulation, legal ownership, operational risks and technology security. Regulators discussed these concerns alongside the possible benefits of tokenised securities.

What did SEBI's roundtable signal?

A joint session involving IOSCO's Asia-Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) examined the changing role of stock exchanges and market infrastructure institutions.

The discussions focused on building infrastructure that is robust, efficient and resilient as financial markets evolve.