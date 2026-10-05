/WION Exclusive | ‘Must be a two-way street’: Montana Governor calls for equal market access as India-US trade grows

Montana’s governor has led a delegation of more than 35 business leaders to India, saying the visit is intended to deepen existing commercial ties and open new ones in agriculture, technology and research. Greg Gianforte, speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal that his aim is to “create new opportunities, both here in India and back in the United States.”

Montana is the largest US producer of lentils, peas and chickpeas, much of which is shipped to India. Members of the delegation also represent aerospace, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, and quantum technologies. The delegation is due to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru to meet industry groups in bioscience and related fields.

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Gianforte's focus is on building strong people ties, & said India’s consul general Prakash Gupta had visited Montana seven times, and that the state had received a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, now on display. He plans to host a Diwali reception at the governor’s residence in Helena.

On the wider US-India trade negotiation, which began in February, Gianforte said progress was being made. “President Trump and Ambassador Gor have been working tirelessly to get this done, because businesses, Indian businesses and US businesses, need certainty.”

He noted that the United States is already India’s largest export market and argued for reciprocal access. “We need reciprocal relationships here to make sure that the appropriate business is done in the other direction as well.” A stable set of rules, he added, would allow firms to invest with greater predictability.

Asked about the Republican view of the relationship, he replied that his party favoured more trade because it produced jobs and prosperity on both sides. “When you have a strong trading relationship, there’s prosperity on both sides, and I think that’s when India wins and Montana and the US wins as well.”

He became Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years and said lower taxes, lighter regulation and expanded trade had made the state the fifth-fastest-growing economy in the country and one of only two where wage growth had outpaced inflation over five years. With 36 gubernatorial races due this year, he suggested other states could see similar gains under Republican leadership.