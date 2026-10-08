/Who is DogeDesigner? All we know about the X account that sparked India-Musk-Starlink ‘oligarchs’ controversy

Elon Musk's latest comments on Starlink's delayed entry into India have triggered a fresh debate over the country's satellite internet market, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO accusing unnamed "oligarchs" of trying to protect their hold over India's connectivity sector. At the centre of the exchange was an X account known as DogeDesigner, whose post was amplified by Musk before he made the allegations. So, who is DogeDesigner and why does the account have such a close connection to Musk?

Who is DogeDesigner?

DogeDesigner is the X handle used by an account identified only as @cb_doge, who is a UX/UI and graphic designer for the DOGE team. The account is known to be associated with Dogecoin projects and frequently engages with Musk's posts.

The account has developed a close association with Musk and has publicly shared posts expressing gratitude for opportunities to meet him and work around his companies and projects.

In one post, DogeDesigner wrote about witnessing Starship's maiden launch and meeting Musk, whom the account referred to as "our Technoking".

"I will be forever grateful for the confidence that Elon distills so kindly... 'You are talented!'... powerful words that I will always carry with me," the account said.

How did DogeDesigner trigger the India-Starlink row?

Musk's October 7 comments came in response to a post shared by DogeDesigner that cited government data on India's connectivity gap. The post claimed that 11,256 listed Indian villages still lacked 4G internet coverage as of May 2026. The supplied material notes that these figures had not been independently confirmed.

Musk responded by alleging that Starlink was being blocked by unnamed "oligarchs" seeking to preserve what he called a "monopolistic chokehold" over India's people. "Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are …," Musk wrote.

Musk has previously argued that "Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas."

Musk denies Starlink terminals were active in India

The controversy also involved claims that Starlink terminals were being used near the Manipur-Myanmar border. Musk dismissed those claims, saying they were false and technologically impossible because Starlink's beams remain deactivated over India.

Starlink is awaiting completion of India's regulatory and security requirements before commercial services can begin.

What has India said about Starlink's regulatory approval?

India's Ministry of Communications rejected suggestions that its satellite communications framework is discriminatory.

According to a PIB statement, India has granted licences to three global mobile personal communications by satellite services using non-geosynchronous satellite orbits. All three licensees are required to meet security conditions before proceeding further.

The government said security assessments for all three licensees are currently under way and that all three are broadly at the same regulatory stage. It described suggestions that India's regulatory framework was unfair or discriminatory as "baseless and misconceived".

Starlink says it has built India-specific infrastructure

Notably, at the India Mobile Congress 2026, Starlink Vice President for Business Operations Lauren Dreyer said the company had developed India-specific security controls and built 20 gateway sites in the country.