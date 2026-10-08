A drone attack forced Russian tech giant Yandex to shut down a major data centre in Ryazan on Thursday (Oct 8) as the deadly war with Ukraine continues for more than four years. The attack resulted in a fire at the company’s data centre and damaged its infrastructure. Meanwhile, a Russian strike on two buses in Ukraine’s frontline city of Kramatorsk killed 30 people. The attacks underline the widening reach of the Russia-Ukraine war, with infrastructure and civilian areas increasingly caught in the crossfire.

Russia’s Yandex facility halted after fire

The drone strike sparked a fire at Yandex’s data centre in Sasovo, Ryazan, disrupting part of the company’s infrastructure. Yandex said the facility had stopped operating entirely and warned that some of its services could become unavailable.

“There are no casualties, and emergency services are on site dealing with the aftermath,” the company said.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Kyiv has, however, intensified strikes on Russian energy and industrial infrastructure in recent months, arguing that facilities such as oil refineries help finance Moscow’s war effort.

The attacks come as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy system. Kyiv imposed emergency power cuts on Thursday amid continuing strikes on its electricity infrastructure, raising concerns ahead of winter.

30 killed in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk

In Kramatorsk, Ukrainian authorities said two buses were struck by a Russian glide bomb, killing 30 people. Images released by local officials showed the burned-out remains of the vehicles and debris scattered along the road.

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians, saying the attack violated “every conceivable rule of warfare and norm of international humanitarian law”.

The strike came a day after a Russian missile attack on an apartment building in Pryluky killed 22 people, including five children.

The latest casualties add to growing fears over attacks beyond the immediate frontline. The United Nations has verified more than 17,000 civilian deaths since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, while warning that the actual toll is considerably higher.

Kramatorsk, a major Ukrainian logistics hub before the war, remains one of the key cities in Donetsk still under Kyiv’s control. With Russian forces pressing closer, local authorities have now suspended public transport in Kramatorsk and neighbouring Sloviansk, citing concerns for passengers and drivers.