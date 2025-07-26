/US military lifts naval blockade as MoU comes into force; what's next for US-Iran?

The US military on Thursday (June 19) lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports after more than two months of restricting ships travelling to and from the Islamic Republic, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a post on X, US forces confirmed that the maritime restrictions had been removed, saying, “US forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports.”

The US military said all enforcement operations related to the blockade had ended, while American warships would remain in the region to monitor compliance with the agreement.

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"All US military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased. Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect," the US military said.

Shipping activity resumes through Strait of Hormuz

Following the agreement, major ship operators have started moving vessels through the Strait of Hormuz after a prolonged halt, according to maritime data company Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Richard Meade, editor-in-chief of Lloyd’s List, said during a media briefing that ships operated by major companies crossed the strategic waterway for the first time in 110 days after being effectively stranded there since February.

Maritime tracking company Kpler reported six verified ship crossings on Wednesday and another 11 on Thursday.

Lloyd’s List estimated that around 550 merchant vessels will need to exit the Persian Gulf, including 160 tankers, 200 bulk carriers, 60 container ships and 10 vehicle carriers.

US-Iran enters 60-day diplomatic phase

With the implementation of the MoU and the lifting of the naval blockade, the US-Iran relationship has entered a crucial 60-day diplomatic phase, with technical negotiations expected to continue in Switzerland.

The talks, led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian representatives, aim to turn the 14-point framework into a formal peace agreement. Initial discussions are expected to focus on stabilising the region, clearing maritime routes and issuing US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports.

However, major challenges remain. Negotiators are expected to face difficulties over a proposed $300 billion economic reconstruction package and plans to unfreeze Iranian assets.

The biggest disagreement remains over defence issues, with Washington seeking strict international monitoring of Iran’s nuclear programme and restrictions on its missile capabilities. Tehran, meanwhile, has maintained that its defence policies are not open to negotiation.