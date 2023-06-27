Top 10 world news: Wagner chief lands in Belarus, 'You de facto stopped civil war,' Putin tells troops & more

A jet belonging to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has flown to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday (June 27). Several media reports mentioned that a flight-tracking website showed Wagner chief's plane flying out of Rostov and landing near Minsk. In other news, Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the troops gathered in Kremlin on Tuesday, said that the civil war was prevented by them after a revolt by Wagner mercenaries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the troops gathered in Kremlin on Tuesday, said that the civil war was prevented by them after a revolt by Wagner mercenaries. The president also observed a minute of silence for pilots who lost their lives in clashes during the mutiny.

Six days after a massive blast destroyed a 17th-century building in France, injuring 58, a body was found in the rubble on Tuesday. Emergency services, looking for a missing woman after the blast, stumbled upon the body, an AFP report stated.

The Hindu festival of Diwali is now officially a holiday in schools across New York City, mayor Eric Adams tweeted late Monday (June 26). "I'm so proud to have stood with Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday.

Nearly two months after approving abortion pill use in the country, Japan is set to permit the sale of emergency contraceptives without prescription on a trial basis. The move means Japan will likely join dozens of other countries where the morning-after pill is conveniently available over-the-counter.



UK: Nurses' strike ends after low vote turnout







The threat of more strikes by British nurses ended on Tuesday (June 27) after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that a vote on industrial action had not met the legal threshold. The RCN said that it had got votes for more strikes from 100,000 members but that the turnout for voting was only 43 per cent.

China's authoritarian regime has banned a prominent financial journalist who took a scathing view of the country's sluggish economic state, comparing it to the Great Depression of the 1930s. Identified as Wu Xiaobo, had more than 4.7 million followers on his Weibo (Twitter-like platform) account but on Tuesday his page displayed a message saying the account "is currently in a banned state due to violation of relevant laws and regulations".

The proposed Air India-Vistara merger might not have smooth sailing as previously predicted. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has issued a show-cause notice to the Tata Group-owned Air India, asking why an investigation should not be conducted into the merger, according to a report in Mint.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)— a single personal law for all citizens irrespective of religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation—during an event on Tuesday.