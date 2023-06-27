Woman's body found in rubble six days after Paris building blast

Six days after a massive blast destroyed a 17th-century building in France, injuring 58, a body was found in the rubble on Tuesday. Emergency services, looking for a missing woman after the blast, stumbled upon the body, an AFP report stated.

The missing person was a teacher at the Paris American Academy fashion school on the city's touristy Left Bank. French media reports claimed that she had been teaching at the Academy for 20 years and was on the third floor of the building when the blast took place.

Apart from the woman, Peter Carman, the head of the Academy, is among the worst hurt in the accident. Carman had reportedly rushed to cut off the power supply when a smell of gas spread through the building.

Notably, the search of the destroyed building was briefly halted over the weekend, while a neighbouring building, which was on the verge of collapse, was stabilised.

According to the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the incident happened on Rue Saint-Jacques in the fifth arrondissement, close to the Jardin Du Luxembourg and Sorbonne University, just before 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) on Wednesday (June 21).

“We heard an incredible, very loud explosion at around 5pm, we felt the force of it. We thought this isn’t a storm, this is serious. We heard the fire services. I went out to see if I could help. But it’s all shut off," a local pharmacist and witness to the accident was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

French media reports citing nearby residents reported a loud explosion preceding the fire. Meanwhile, French prosecutors said the cause of the fire still remains unknown. They are investigating whether the blast was the result of a failure to observe safety norms or not. Not the first instance Notably, this wasn't the first instance of a building collapsing after an explosion in France. In April this year, a similar incident was reported in the port city of Marseille. A five-floor building, located in an old quarter in the centre of France’s second-largest city collapsed after midnight.

Several witnesses have said there was a suspicious smell of gas which could have caused the explosion. The accident once again highlighted the city's housing standards with shoddy structures housing thousands while several building codes remain violated.

(With inputs from agencies)