'You de facto stopped civil war', says Putin to troops in Kremlin post failed mutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the troops gathered in Kremlin on Tuesday, said that the civil war was prevented by them after a revolt by Wagner mercenaries. The president also observed a minute of silence for pilots who lost their lives in clashes during the mutiny.

"You de facto stopped the civil war," said Putin, while speaking to troops from the FSB security service, National Guard, defence ministry, and interior ministry.

"You proved your loyalty to the people of Russia and the military oath. You showed responsibility for the fate of the motherland and its future," he added.

"In the confrontation with rebels, our comrades-in-arms, pilots, were killed. They did not flinch and honourably fulfilled their orders and their military duty," said Putin, before holding a minute of silence in memory of the lost lives.

Putin further stated that the Wagner mercenaries, who had participated in an armed insurrection last week over the military leadership of Russia, failed to win the support of the Russian army or its people.

"People who were drawn into the rebellion saw that the army and the people were not with them," said the Russian president in a televised address while speaking to the law enforcement agencies outside the Kremlin.

He added that no soldier was deployed by Moscow to Ukraine to counter the Wagner's armed rebellion inside Russia, as the Kremlin insisted that its offensive against Kyiv will remain unaffected.

"We did not have to take combat units from the special military operation zone," said Putin, while speaking to law enforcement agencies at the Kremlin, adding that "all military formations continued to wage a heroic fight at the front during that time."

WATCH | Gravitas: Wagner Mutiny: Has Putin's credibility been damaged? Preparing to transfer Wagner hardware to the army: Russia Russia on Tuesday said that they are preparing to take possession of heavy military hardware which was held by Wagner as Moscow took steps to take control of the mercenary group after its aborted mutiny.

"Preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment from the private military company Wagner to units of the Russian armed forces," said the defence ministry. Mutiny is an event of no major significance: Orban Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he does not feel Russian President Vladimir Putin has been weakened by the Mutiny adding that it is an "event of no major significance".

"If someone speculates that he (Putin) could fail or be replaced, then he does not understand the Russian people and Russian power structures," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

