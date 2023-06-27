Russian President Putin confirms pilots killed during Wagner mutiny, pays tributes

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (June 26) paid tributes to pilots who were killed during the failed mutiny of Wagner, confirming earlier reports of military bloggers that several aircraft were shot down by the mercenary group. In his first public address since the mutiny, President Putin said, "The courage and self-sacrifice of the fallen heroes-pilots saved Russia from tragic devastating consequences."

There are no official details on how many pilots died or how many aircraft were shot down. However, some Russian Telegram channels that monitor Russia's military activity, said last Saturday (June 24) that 13 pilots were killed during the weekend mutiny.

The Rybar channel on Telegram said that among the aircraft shot down were three Mi-8 MTPR electronic warfare helicopters and an Il-18 aircraft with its crew.

Last Saturday, Wagner fighters took control of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and its military command centre, then drove an armed convoy within 200 kilometres of Moscow before aborting their rebellion. Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said the group was forced to shoot down aircraft that attacked them on the way. Putin let mutiny continue to avoid bloodshed On Monday, Putin said that he let Wagner's mutiny continue to avoid bloodshed. "From the very beginning of the events, steps were taken on my direct instruction to avoid serious bloodshed," Putin said.

"Time was needed, among other things, to give those who had made a mistake a chance to come to their senses, to realise that their actions were firmly rejected by society and that the adventure in which they had been involved had tragic and destructive consequences for Russia and for our state," the Russian president added.

He thanked Wagner fighters and commanders who stood down from the mutiny to avoid what he called "fratricidal bloodshed." Putin said he would honour his promise to allow the fighters to relocate to Belarus if they wanted, or to sign a contract with the defence ministry or simply return to their families.

However, he made no mention of Prigozhin. Jet linked to Prigozhin arrives in Belarus On Tuesday, a jet linked to Prigozhin arrived in Belarus believed to be carrying him to exile three days after the Wagner chief aborted the mutiny. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed an Embraer Legacy 600 jet, bearing identification codes that matched a plane linked to Prigozhin in American sanctions documents, descending to landing altitude near Minsk.

(With inputs from agencies)

