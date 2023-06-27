US knew about Wagner's rebellion plans but kept it secret from most allies: Reports

United States intelligence officials knew weeks ago that Russian mercenary group Wagner was planning a rebellion but kept this information secret from most allies, according to American media reports. As per a report by CNN on Monday (June 26), sources familiar with the matter said that intelligence officials gathered detailed information on Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion plans including where and how the mercenary group was planning to advance.

The sources said that this intelligence was shared with only selected allies (of the US) including senior British officials, and not at the broader NATO level.

And a report by The Washington Post last Saturday (June 24) said that intelligence officials urgently informed the White House and other government agencies (about the rebellion) so that they were not caught off guard. 'There were enough signals to tell...that something was up' Several US officials told The Washington Post that the exact nature and timing of Yevgeny Prigozhin's plans were not clear until his takeover of a military command and tank run toward Moscow. But there were enough signals to be able to tell the leadership that something was up, one official, who chose to remain anonymous, told the publication.

Apart from the White House, senior officials at the Pentagon, the State Department and Congress were also briefed about the intelligence.

Officials further told The Washington Post a key trigger for Prigozhin was a Russian defence ministry order which said that all volunteer detachments were to sign contracts with the government. The order, issued on June 10, did not mention Wagner by name but the implication was clear: a takeover of the mercenary group, the report added.

A senior Ukrainian official told the publication that Ukrainian military officials were watching Prigozhin after the June 10 order and believed he might mobilise his forces against Russia.

The official added that the Wagner chief publicly protested the order and Ukrainian officials were serious about the possibility that he might move against Russian positions. The official also said that the timing of the move was unclear and pointed out he was not aware of the US sharing information with Ukraine about a possible march by Wagner. Putin was informed that Prigozhin was plotting something American intelligence agencies also believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed that Prigozhin was plotting something. A US official said it was not clear when Putin was told. The report also said it was unclear why Putin did not take action to thwart the rebellion.

Meanwhile, Putin on Monday paid tributes to Russian pilots who were killed during the failed weekend mutiny, confirming earlier reports that several aircraft were shot down by Wagner. "The courage and self-sacrifice of the fallen heroes-pilots saved Russia from tragic devastating consequences," Putin said in his first address since the mutiny, the news agency Reuters reported.

There is no official confirmation of how many pilots died. However, some Russian Telegram channels said last Saturday that 13 pilots were killed.

