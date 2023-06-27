Indian PM Narendra Modi makes fervent pitch for Uniform Civil Code

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)— a single personal law for all citizens irrespective of religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation—during an event on Tuesday.

Addressing workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election-bound Madhya Pradesh state’s Bhopal city, Modi said that it was high time that serious discussions begin around the topic.

He also singled out the opposition parties who supported the outlawed triple talaq practice—which allowed a Muslim man to divorce his wife in minutes just by saying "talaq" (divorce) three times—while making a fervent pitch for UCC.

“Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (opposition) people are playing vote bank politics,” he said.

"I feel we should study this subject. I feel those who support triple talaq are doing vote bank politics of appeasement," Modi said, setting the tone for the upcoming elections in the state and the impending general elections in 2024.



"They are doing injustice to our Muslim daughters. Triple talaq does not only affect Muslim daughters. Imagine the situation of the family who marries off their daughter and she comes back after 10 years. Triple talaq damages the entire family," Modi added.

He wondered why such practice existed in India when most of the Muslim countries had already abolished it.

“If this was an important aspect of Islam, then why is it not there in Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordon, Syria and Bangladesh?”

He further claimed that Egypt had “removed” the practice “80-90 years ago”, and that “some people want the license to discriminate against Muslim women all the time through the Triple Talaq noose”.

Taking potshots at the opposition parties for attempting to forge a united front, he said, “I have never seen the opposition parties squirm like they are doing now. Those who used to abuse, are now bowing down. This is their compulsion,” he said.

“It’s clear from their nervousness that the public has made up its mind to bring the BJP government in the 2024 elections. That’s why these parties are freaking out, and have decided they will mislead the public before the elections, level false allegations and gain power.”