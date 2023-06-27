US: Diwali to be a school holiday in New York City, says mayor

The Hindu festival of Diwali is now officially a holiday in schools across New York City, mayor Eric Adams tweeted late Monday (June 26). "I'm so proud to have stood with Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday. I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali!," Mayor Adams tweeted.

"I was proud to lead and win the fight to make Diwali a School Holiday, alongside Mayor Eric Adams," Jenifer Rajkumar tweeted. I'm so proud to have stood with Assemblymember @JeniferRajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make #Diwali a school holiday.



I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali! pic.twitter.com/WD2dvTrpX3 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2023 × New York Senator Joe Addabbo, meanwhile, said, "Proud and thankful to have had my Senate bill for Diwali to be an NYC school holiday pass unanimously w bipartisan support." Senator Addabbo congratulated Rajkumar and thanked Adams for his leadership and Diwali support.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. 'A win for New York City' The Hindu American Foundation tweeted early Monday that the declaration of Diwali as a school holiday in New York City was a win for the city and a historic day. "We hope Senator Nikil Saval's Diwali bill in PA and other nationwide efforts will see similar success," the foundation added.

Weeks before, the New York state legislature passed a bill last week to make Diwali a school holiday in the city before it was adjourned. Two earlier attempts to pass the bill in 2021 and 2022 had failed.

Diwali has not been declared a national holiday in the US yet. In May, Congresswoman Grace Meng introduced a bill in Congress to declare Diwali a federal holiday. If passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, the Diwali Day Act would make the festival the 12th federally recognised holiday in the US, a report by the Times of India said.

In April, Pennsylvania declared the Hindu festival an official holiday. The legislation to make Diwali an official holiday was introduced by Saval and Senator Greg Rothman.

"The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter," Senator Saval tweeted on April 26.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE