US: Pennsylvania declares Hindu festival of Diwali as official holiday

Pennsylvania state of the United States has declared the Hindu festival of Diwali as a national holiday. The state House passed a bill recognising Diwali as an official holiday, senator Nikil Saval tweeted on Wednesday.

“The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill," Senator Nikil Saval tweeted.

The legislation to make Diwali an official state holiday was introduced by two Pennsylvania senators, Greg Rothman and Nikil Saval in February of this year. The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill. 🪔🪔 pic.twitter.com/CU6mDb7dYk — Senator Nikil Saval (@SenatorSaval) April 26, 2023 × Senator Rothman emphasized that recognising Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates the Commonwealth’s cultural diversity.

“Thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate Diwali each year, including many residents of the 34th Senatorial District,” Rothman said in a statement. “Recognizing Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth’s rich cultural diversity.”

According to India American Impact, Pennsylvania is home to more than 600,000 Asian Americans, out of which Indian Americans make up the largest subgroup. Nearly 200,000 Indian American residents in the state celebrate Diwali every year with glitz and grandeur.

“Every year, Diwali’s festival of light and connection is celebrated at temples, houses of worship, and community centres across our Commonwealth,” said Senator Saval.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. The bill does not require school or government closings.

“Our Commonwealth’s official recognition of Diwali sends a clear message of inclusion to the thousands of Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection each year: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter,” Saval said.

“I’m grateful to my colleague, Senator Rothman, for initiating this bill on behalf of his constituents, and on behalf of all of Pennsylvania’s nearly 200,000 South Asian residents. It is fitting that this time for reflection on the endless struggle of light over darkness is extended statewide.”

Diwali rituals in the States

In 2002, the Festival of Lights was celebrated in the White House for the first time and in 2007, the US government gave official recognition to the festival. Since then, Diwali has been celebrated on a grand scale in different parts of the US by the Indian community.

In 2021, the US government even introduced the Diwali Day Act to declare the festival a federal holiday.

Every year on Diwali, the US Embassy is decorated with lights and diyas. The Hudson River in New York is another location where Indian Americans gather in huge numbers and celebrate the festival with each other. A small Diwali celebration is also organised at the World Trade Center.

(With inputs from agencies)

