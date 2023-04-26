Report: UK government funded anti-LGBTQ+ group in Uganda

An investigation has revealed that the UK government has been supporting the funding of a virulently homophobic religious group in Uganda, whose leaders have sponsored a law that would make homosexuality a crime in the country.

The Institute for Journalism and Social Change (IJSC) found a "staggering" number of connections between anti-LGBTQ+ organisations in Uganda and foreign assistance donors, including the UK, after analysing official data provided to the International assistance Transparency Initiative (IATI), reported The Guardian.

In accordance with IATI remarks, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), an interfaith organisation, has been a direct recipient of UK aid funds in its capacity as "implementing partner" of a scheme intended to realise the Foreign Office's "ambition for an open society in Uganda."

The Church of Uganda and numerous evangelical churches were among the IRCU members that signed a statement in February expressing "great concern" over "the growing spread of homosexuality" in Uganda and the impact of "the LGBTQ agenda" on children's well-being.

In an effort to broaden the nation's anti-gay laws, the anti-homosexuality bill 2023 was introduced into parliament two weeks later. Last month, the Ugandan parliament passed the bill with 387 of 389 MPs voting in favour.

The IRCU received financing from 2021 until earlier this year, according to the Foreign Office's (FCDO) confirmation. According to FCDO data, the organisation received $168,244 as part of the Uganda-Open Society programme, which started in June 2021 and is scheduled to last until March 2024.

However, a spokesperson claimed that the UK made the decision to cease financing in February as a result of remarks made by the IRCU regarding the anti-homosexuality bill.

The proposed law, which Volker Türk, the UN human rights chief, called "probably among the worst of its kind in the world," stipulates death penalty and life in prison for homosexual acts, as well as up to 14 years in prison for "attempted" homosexuality and 20 years for "recruitment, promotion, and funding" of same-sex "activities."

The maximum sentence for anyone who declares themselves to be "a lesbian, gay, transgender, a queer, or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female" is 10 years in prison.

President Yoweri Museveni, who this month called homosexuality a "threat to the human race," declined to sign the bill into law and asked the parliament to have another look at it, leaving it in limbo.

The IRCU allegedly lost government funding from the Obama administration in 2014 as a result of the group's advocacy for the Anti-Homosexuality Act, the predecessor to the 2023 legislation that was eventually struck down by the constitutional court.

The UK's development minister, Andrew Mitchell, expressed the country's "deep disappointment" at the outcome after the 2023 law was overwhelmingly adopted by the Ugandan parliament.

An FCDO spokesperson who spoke to The guardian said, “The UK government has long been at the forefront of promoting LGBT+ rights internationally and is concerned by the increasing criminalisation of LGBT+ persons in Uganda which threatens minority rights and risks persecution.