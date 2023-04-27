Joe Biden to become first sitting US president to visit Papua New Guinea in a century

United States President Joe Biden will become the first sitting president of the States to visit Papua New Guinea in at least a century, said Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko on Thursday, while he spoke about the plans for the symbolic but brief trip.

In May, Biden will stop in Port Moresby as per the plans as he travels to attend the G7 summit in Japan and the Quad summit in Australia, said the foreign minister.

"He is coming on the 22nd, in the morning, and will be here for three hours only," said Tkatchenko said, stating that the meeting is likely to focus on security, economy, and climate change.

The trip of the US president symbolises an agreement to the rapidly growing strategic importance of Papua New Guinea, as the US and its allies fight with China for influence across the region of Asia-Pacific.

In 20218, Chinese President Xi Jinping had made a visit to Port Moresby to much fanfare, as flags of China were hoisted across the capital and his motorcade whizzed past the welcoming crowds.

The world saw Jinping's trip as a major diplomatic coup for Beijing.

The officials of the US and Australia have been concerned about the increasing investment of China in the resource-rich Melanesian nation.

Concerns have also been raised about China attempting to set up a military outpost, which pushed Washington to propose the idea of setting up a joint naval facility on Manus Island.

Numerous US secretaries of state have visited Papua New Guinea in the past, which includes Hillary Clinton as well as the then US vice president Mike Pence, who had stepped in after former president Donald Trump cancelled his attendance at a regional summit.

As per the records of the State Department, which keeps track of Theodore Roosevelt's administration in 1901, no sitting president of the United States has visited Papua New Guinea.

As per reports, the White House officials were planning to schedule a visit to the Pacific islands in Biden's travel itinerary as he travels to Japan and Australia.

Last year, the United States increased its diplomacy and aid to the Pacific region after a security deal was signed by China with the Solomon Islands and failed attempts were made by Beijing to forge a wider trade and security pact with 10 island nations.

Fiji, in a statement on Thursday, said that its ministers for employment, education and women had met with China's foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing, and the latter had "highlighted the need to formalise the China – Pacific Island Countries relationship". (With inputs from agencies)

