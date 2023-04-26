US President Biden to participate in G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan

United States President Joe Biden will be participating in the G7 leaders' summit which will be held in Hiroshima, Japan from May 19-21, announced the White House on Tuesday.

The leader, during the G7 summit, will be discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, global climate and food crises, and "securing inclusive and resilient economic growth," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

The leader countries of the G7, which include Germany, Canada, the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Japan, will be meeting in Hiroshima, which is the site of the first nuclear attack that ever took place in the world.

Speaking about the summit, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he hoped to make nuclear disarmament an important issue for discussions. Quad leaders' summit in Sydney Biden is also scheduled to attend a Quad leaders' summit which will take place on May 24 in Sydney, Australia, as per the statement, which will bring together Australia, the United States, India and Japan.

The leaders will hold a discussion on how they can "deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues," said Jean-Pierre.

The summit of the Quad, which positions itself as a bulwark against the military ambitions of China in Asia and the Pacific, is being organised amid increasing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced that he will be hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Biden for the security summit next month.

"I'm pleased to announce that Australia will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit for the first time on May 24 in Sydney,' tweeted Anthony Albanese.

“Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific,” said Albanese in a statement.

“Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region’s needs. We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners,” the prime minister added.

“I look forward to discussing with Quad leaders how we – alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners – can shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in,” Albanese added.

(With inputs from agencies)

