US President Joe Biden announces another run for White House

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in the 2024 presidential elections. He posted a video asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he started when took office. He asked voters to set aside concerns about his age and another run for America’s oldest president.

The three-minute video comes on the four-year anniversary of Biden's 2019 announcement declaring that he is running for the White House.

"Let's Finish the Job", his video was titled, as was his Twitter post announcing a 2024 presidential bid.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we're in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. "This is not a time to be complacent."

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for re-election as president of the United States. Join us. Let's finish the job," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023 ×

The announcement likely sets up the stage for a repeat of the 2020 elections when he faced off against Donald Trump. The latter took a dig at Biden on Monday, saying that "it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection".

Biden scored several big legislative wins and faced foreign policy struggles in his first two years in office. He has no real challenger from within the Democratic Party.

But his age makes his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party. Americans are concerned since a prospective second term would mean that Biden will be 86 by the end of the term. His approval ratings stood at just 39 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on April 19.

Biden does not drink alcohol and exercises five times a week, and was declared "fit for duty" by doctors after an examination in February. The White House further says his record shows that he is mentally sharp enough to tackle the job.

Republicans were quick to react to the announcement, saying he was "out of touch".

While Trump is fighting several legal battles, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, is the most likely Republican challenger to 76-year-old Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.