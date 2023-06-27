Japan: Trial sales of over-the-counter emergency contraceptives approved

Nearly two months after approving abortion pill use in the country, Japan is set to permit the sale of emergency contraceptives without prescription on a trial basis. The move means Japan will likely join dozens of other countries where the morning-after pill is conveniently available over-the-counter.

A ministry panel on Monday approved the sale of the pill through March at pharmacies that have trained pharmacists, private rooms and can be available on weekends, nights and holidays, according to Japanese media.

The trial sale idea of abortion pills had received strong public support. After the health ministry panel invited the public to submit comments on the issue, more than 90 per cent of the 46,312 respondents, replied in favour of the move.

The current rules dictated that women, including victims of sexual assault, had to go to a hospital or clinic to obtain a prescription for the emergency contraceptive. However, since the pill is best effective within 72 hours after unprotected intercourse, the bureaucratic hassle proved to be an impediment.

According to the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the morning-after-pills are considered 95 per cent effective if taken within 24 hours, but that figure plummets to 85 per cent within 25 to 48 hours and 58 per cent within 49 to 72 hours.

Notably, the government, in 2017, had mulled a similar proposition of approving the sale of emergency contraceptive pills without a prescription. However, it stopped short of giving the green light with the critics arguing that it will incentivise irresponsible use of the drug. Japan takes decisive calls Over the last few months, the Japanese government has been clocking in radical changes to protect women's sexual and reproductive rights.

Earlier this month, the Japanese parliament passed laws that redefine rape and raise the age of consent. The new definition of rape includes "non consensual sexual intercourse" which is a stark contrast to the archaic definition of "forcible sexual intercourse".

Additionally, the legal window for reporting rape has been raised to 15 years from 10 years, to give survivors more time to come forward. The age of consent has been raised from 13, among the world's lowest, to 16 years old.

