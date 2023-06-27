Pakistan passes new law, paves way for former PM Nawaz Sharif’s return: Report

Pakistan’s national assembly recently passed a bill which would limit the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers to five years. The bill, in question, was signed into law, on Tuesday (June 27), said a report by AFP, citing a state spokesman, which could pave the way for exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s return. What is the bill about? The Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023, was passed by the Pakistan national assembly, on Sunday, which limits how long lawmakers can be disqualified from office. Additionally, it also allows the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the dates of the elections, unilaterally without having to consult the president.

The legislation had already passed the Pakistan Senate, on June 16. It was also previously reported that with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed (PTI) President Arif Alvi out of the country on the Hajj pilgrimage and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani taking charge as the acting president the bill would be passed soon. About Nawaz Sharif’s exile The 73-year-old former Pakistan PM was disqualified for life back in 2017 by the country’s Supreme Court and was later convicted in corruption cases by the accountability courts. Sharif had served three times as the prime minister before being ousted over the allegations he was later convicted of and sentenced to seven years in jail.

In 2019, Sharif was granted medical bail and flew to the United Kingdom where he has remained ever since. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, his family-run Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party’s win, last year, made his brother Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister.

The country is set to hold general elections later this year. However, aside from the lifetime disqualification, Nawaz is yet to receive verdicts on two anti-corruption cases against him and would have to get the charges against him overturned to compete in the upcoming elections. Bill signed into law: Report A report by the news agency AFP, citing a government spokesman said that the senate chairman in the absence of incumbent president Alvi and as the acting president signed the bill into law, on Monday.

“The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back,” political analyst Hasan Askari told AFP, adding that they have passed the bill to “achieve this objective”.

“Nawaz Sharif will be the main campaigner for PML-N in the next election,” said Askari.

While Nawaz’s return would be “very helpful” for the party “politically” it is not clear he himself would contest in the elections, said the political analyst to the news agency.

